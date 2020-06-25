'A good thing'
Editor, Daily Union: The girls of Fort Atkinson, old and young, are lucky that our Main Street has a number of female-owned businesses, (which was) not true in my day when women found “their place” primarily in the home and, often, not by choice.
In the past 15 years, Gail Klug of Five Star Antiques had a major part in keeping our downtown alive. From having worked there, I know that on Sunday, it was the only place open maybe besides the Fireside and Goodwill.
Many repeat customers came through enroute home from vacation or made a daytrip from Chicago and Madison and they’d ask for Gail. When I asked if they were friends, reply generally was, “No, we just know her from being here before.” A man and his wife told me they decorated their Chicago restaurant, in large part, from old collector “finds” from Five Star.
One of her business motifs is being kind to all, sometimes even buying items she might never resell from bedraggled strangers needing a buck. And patience ... my gosh, she deserves a ribbon for having more than her share. A couple drove from Madison but said if their tiny dog could not come in pushed in a baby carriage, they would leave. In came carriage with doggy regardless of how much we had to move to make it possible. I sat with the canine baby when they went to the other levels.
Lastly, Gail was my role model when I then opened my own business, so I am indebted to her mentoring.
In spring, Gail sold 125 N. Main St. to a great young couple. On June 1, Five Star reopened with new owners, Kate and Ross, at the helm. Luckily, they seem to love that historic building and plan to keep the store generally the same. They also will benefit from Gail’s goodwill in repeat customers. Gail still will do estate sales, but won’t have to work both night and day.
I wanted to celebrate all Gail has done for our downtown and several times wrote her in as “ Best Antique Store,” but I guess she didn’t fit in any category. Congratulations, Gail, on your almost retirement. And I hope everyone pops in to say hi to new owners, Ross and Kate! — Margaret Schroeder, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.