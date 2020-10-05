A lot of pride here
Editor, Daily Union: However the election turns out in November, here is one observation that seems to unite us: We love where we live and are proud of our city, Fort Atkinson. Read the Daily Jefferson County Union and Vern Zech’s Facebook page to see that there are differing opinions about what we believe, but bottom line, there is a lot of pride here.
To that point, our city has been blessed with a staff that takes its responsibilities very seriously. A few more observations:
Our city council members are respectful of one another and the various voices in our city. Meetings are open to the public, now easier than ever online. Business on behalf of our city is done thoughtfully and with a sharp eye on the financial bottom line.
Every fall, there are budget workshops. Every city department head must justify what they spent and are intending to spend, on what projects and how it will affect the future. The plan is for five years. This process has been in place for years and is completely transparent. It has and will continue to serve our city well. Department heads are expected to look for grants that will help offset city expenses often incorporating forward thinking about change.
Our city has just completed a new map and plan for zoning in our city. I was at meetings and also attended those online. The plan was extensively researched, reality checked and included multiple, I mean multiple, opportunities for citizen involvement. Again, completely transparent.
We have no idea about all the operational and maintenance activities that happen. There is a small, but efficient, staff that actually keeps track of them! They happen quietly and without fanfare. Our city works.
These are just a few examples. There are many, many others, and these do not begin to include all the volunteer activities that work with and within our city.
We take a lot of this for granted. Each citizen can be involved, but generally, if something does not affect you, we are all busy, we assume decisions are made in our city’s best interest. And, I believe, they are. If you are unhappy about something, ask the question. Be informed; don’t assume the worst.
These are difficult times, but I have watched acts of kindness and generosity in our city, regardless of the political spectrum. We have our love of Fort Atkinson in common. In the midst of our differences, let’s continue to keep our focus on caring for each other and our city. — Ann Engelman, Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.