California is at it again. This time, the state Air Resources Board has issued a regulation banning the sale of new gasoline- or diesel-powered cars in just 12 years. Golden State motorists would find their options limited to cars propelled by electricity or hydrogen fuel cells.

California can do this only if President Joe Biden grants Sacramento a waiver from the Clean Air Act, allowing the state to impose even stricter mileage standards and auto emissions requirements than those imposed by the federal Department of Transportation.

