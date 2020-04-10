A reasonable conclusion?
Editor, Daily Union: The U.S. Supreme Court refused to allow the State of Wisconsin to postpone the April 7 election even though 13 other states were granted the same request.
On looking over the decision, it seems to me that the Supreme Court decided that, since they had already allowed Wisconsin to extend its time to accept absentee ballots until April 13 as long as they were postmarked no later than April 7, that they could not accept another plan which they received only five days before the election.
Because we have practically shut down the country due to a pandemic, because we are being told on the highest authority (the U.S. president together with our top scientist) that the entire population is in danger if we gather in public, because messages are no longer being sent by Pony Express, I therefore think it is reasonable that we ask ourselves if this whole pandemic thing is, indeed, an elaborate hoax.
If we decide it is not, then are their excuses for this decision reflective of a reasonable conclusion or not?
I would really like to know. Thank you. — Jean Brooks, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.