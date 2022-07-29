We see so many remarkable families whose loved ones have been silenced by bullets, stand before crowds and cameras and, despite unfathomable grief, plead for their fellow Americans to act out against senseless, preventable gun violence.

And, often, advocates from varied walks of life join them: A big-time coach who went off script to punctuate what is more important than a basketball game. A Hollywood actor who held up a girl’s pair of green sneakers as a symbol of anguish and loss. A U.S. senator who fell to his knees on the floor of the Capitol, begging his colleagues to act.

