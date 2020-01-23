It's showtime!
Editor, Daily Union: Attending the Midwinter Show Choir Concert on Jan. 19th was a sheer blast. What amazed me was the fun-filled, fast-paced choreography. Even the dry ice was super c-o-o-l.
Whether middle-schoolers or high-schoolers, you could tell they did their homework. I found out after the concert that 10 or more performances throughout the year was normal. That's a lot of rehearsals and a bundle of work. No wonder we had nearly a full house at the high school auditorium.
Lots of thanks to Craig Engstrom and John Collins for making this event even more memorable. — "Radio Ron" Stelse, Fort Atkinson.
P.S.: Don't forget the Pops Concert Sunday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.