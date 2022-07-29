While it is premature to declare Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over, with Ukrainians dying in the Donbas region every day, it is critical to lay the foundation for what a postwar Ukraine would look like.
Ukraine has a history of discrete events of dissatisfaction with the status quo, heralding important change, but without plans on what is to come next.
The 2022 Ukraine Recovery Conference, concluding in Lugano, Switzerland, was the first iteration of such a document, bringing donors and Ukrainian authorities together to attempt to find a common language regarding postwar Ukraine.
As a first attempt, the document produced was long on goals but short on specifics, as the Ukrainian government presented what was more a collection of wishes rather than a real plan. At times, it appeared that the Ukrainian delegation came to the conference to fundraise for the recovery in general rather than to present a coherent strategy.
The Ukrainian delegation had extensively consulted such partners but, in the end, appeared to be fixated on government-led initiatives. Indeed, the Ukrainian government appeared to be working too hard to satisfy donors in order to ensure the funding is queued up, by saying the right phrases.
In particular, we propose that a blueprint for Ukraine’s recovery should concentrate on three themes. The first group of reforms should focus on European integration. In some sense, the necessary reforms are already defined in the action plan on Implementation of the European Union-Ukraine Association Agreement. There is a substantial amount of political will committed to completing the rest, which includes increasing the access of Ukrainian agricultural goods to the EU market on a permanent basis.
The second group of reforms is more in the hands of Ukraine and should ensure creating a friendly business environment that will compensate for the risks people and businesses face when operating in postwar Ukraine. These crucial areas include a massive and concerted effort toward deregulation, along the lines of Poland’s Balcerowicz Plan of 1989, as well as donors helping push substantial judicial reforms, including a revival of anti-corruption infrastructure.
The final group of reforms should center on institutional strengthening of Ukrainian society, including continuing the liberalization of the land market, which was on hold for 20 years until President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was able to force through a repeal of the land sale moratorium. Along these lines, the success of decentralization, a reform that has helped the country be more resilient in the face of invasion, needs to be continued.
These are necessarily broader areas, and specific actions under these headings need to be formulated to point the government in the right direction. Additionally, however, and at a nascent stage in Lugano, is the reality that donors have not yet begun to think of the mechanisms needed to make this aid effort effective.
On the day the war ends, the Ukrainian government needs to have a clear vision of what is to be done, how it will be done and why this plan was chosen and not one of the competing alternatives. Now is precisely the right time to push a discussion on the postwar recovery of Ukraine and precisely what needs to be done to allow Ukraine to avoid missing a historical chance for a transformative leap.
(Dmytro Boyarchuk is executive director of CASE Ukraine, an independent think tank based in Kyiv. Christopher Hartwell is professor of international business policy at ZHAW School of Management and Law in Switzerland and professor of international management at Kozminski University in Poland.)
