This is part of a periodic series of columns by Daily Union reporter Pam Chickering Wilson, who is sharing her own experiences in getting the most out of life without going broke. Living “richer” in this instance means living a fuller, more meaningful life without living a spendier one.
As the residents of Whoville would tell you, Christmas isn't about the presents.
Take away the packages and bows, the trees and the trimmings, and the Spirit of Christmas remains, as people gather together with joy in their hearts.
But how to capture this spirit in a pandemic year, when health experts are urging people to forego visiting extended relatives to avoid the spread of COVID-19?
With all but one member of our immediate family in COVID-19 isolation — the other having recovered and been cleared by the health department a few days earlier — the extended family gathering in Eau Claire was an impossibility this year.
Even before the coronavirus diagnosis that eventually visited every member of our household, we had planned for a very different Christmas this year.
It just wasn't safe to get together with our family's elders this Christmas, who number among them survivors of cancer and heart attack, Lupus and diabetes.
Our Door County relatives had planned to make a swift, outdoors stop at our house around Thanksgiving, to deliver hand-cut birch wood from their property to keep us warm over the pandemic winter. However, my husband's COVID-19 diagnosis made even that "low-risk" meeting unsafe.
So we ventured into the weird world of Zoom, the online platform which has quickly become a household word this pandemic year as businesses, organizations and, yes, families, use it to stay in touch online while remaining apart.
A Zoom Christmas. Can you imagine it? We couldn't have, prior to this year.
It wasn't quite like being in-person, but it did offer the first glimpse we've had of some of those familiar faces since March.
Kevin's mom and stepdad, Carolyn and Jim, sat in front of their stone hearth, in the room where we typically would have held our Christmas gathering.
Kevin's uncle and aunt, Rich and Sandra, tuned in from their sunroom in Door County, glimpses of their forested yard visible through the windows lending a Christmas card background.
Meanwhile, on another screen, Kevin's sister Christy, her teen daughter Melina, grown daughter Maya and her boyfriend Noah, their boarder and close friend Niko and two dogs all crowded into Christy's living room, spilling over the tiny couch and onto the floor.
The Varnavas clan had their celebratory meal in front of them. The Dirkses had their Christmas tea. And a box of the traditional homemade Christmas Chex Mix was in the mail, to be opened immediately by all recipients.
Though the virtual format was a little strange, with the sound going in and out, we still were able to carry on a conversation.
Collectively, we rejoiced at the successes we'd managed to achieve during this strange and constrained year, like Melina's new horse and her thriving dog-walking business, Jim's efforts on the Eau Claire County Board, and the continued health of the older generation even in this pandemic year.
We commiserated with each-other's challenges, like Melina's unsatisfactory experience as a virtual student, Maya's fibromyalgia flaring up, and the hits Christy's yoga and exercise therapy business had taken during the shutdowns earlier this year.
Overall, we were thankful to be together, even on screen.
We signed off with the same wish that is shared by the rest of the world — for a better 2021, the ability to resume the parts of our lives that had to be put on hold in 2020, and the opportunity to meet again in person.
And that is our wish for all of you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, from a distance, and may we meet again some sunny day.
