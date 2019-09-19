AAUW book sale thanks
Editor Daily Union: For over 40 years, the Fort Atkinson Branch of the American Association of University Women has held its Used Book Sale. The annual used book sale has become a tradition for book lovers in Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area. The weekend of Sept. 13 and 14 proved to be another successful year for the sale.
It is the generosity of the Fort Atkinson community that ensures success of the sale. The large number of books donated by area residents are most important for the sale. These books are collected in Jefferson at Piggly Wiggly, in Fort Atkinson at Festival Foods and Pick 'n Save grocery stores. Books are also collected and sorted in space provided by Jones Dairy Farm. Yerges Van Liners provide the moving van that transports boxes of books to the Municipal building, the site of the sale. Jones Dairy Farm staff assists with the loading of books and setting up tables at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.
Teachers and students from the School District of Fort Atkinson School provide the muscle moving the boxes of books onto and off the moving van. This year, the students also assisted in unpacking boxes of books, arranging them on tables. These are students of Jude Hartwick, Abe Graziano, Kevin Duncan and Brady Grayvold. Students of Tony Swantz help with clean up at the end of the sale. Without the students' and teachers' help, the sale might not happen.
The staff of the Parks and Recreation Department at the municipal building is very helpful and supportive. We would also like to thank Fran Leslie and her students for altering the location of their class for our sale. Thanks are also extended to WFAW and the Daily Union for helping us get the word out about the sale. Members of Fort Atkinson AAUW and their families help in all aspects of the sale. Finally, on a busy, event-filled weekend, we appreciate all who came to the book sale. We hope you found some good reading material.
Proceeds from the book sale are to support AAUW scholarships for women. This year, $21,500 was awarded to nine area women to achieve or advance their education goals. A new grant has been initiated by Fort Atkinson AAUW, Grants for Gals. For more information on scholarships and grants, contact the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation website.
The Fort Atkinson AAUW Used Book Sale is truly a community event! Thanks to all. — Kathy Cheek, chair of the 2019 AAUW Used Book Sale.
