Academic Bowl thanks
Editor, Daily Union: Congratulations to the Fort Atkinson Middle School students who participated in the recent Academic Bowl!
We're proud that our sixth-. seventh- and eighth-graders took the overall prize in the tournament for the most points amassed in both team and individual events. These kids represented our school well in all subjects — current events, math, English/Language Arts, science, and social studies.
Thank you to the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network for organizing and running this special yearly event. Thank you to GATE coordinator Stacci Barganz for directing and coordinating the contest and activities in Fort Atkinson. Thank you to our schools for hosting students from Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Whitewater, and Waterloo.
Thank you to the daily Union for Pam Wilson's informative article with multiple photos to share this encouraging news.
Way to go, students! — Sincerely, Wilbur and Jeanne Waggoner, Fort Atkinson.
