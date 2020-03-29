Advice for dog owners
Editor, Daily Union: In light of the current health crisis and safer-at-home order, the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson (KCFA) would like to remind dog owners that this is a perfect time to give your dog some positive “home-schooling” attention.
Try setting aside some time each day to polish up your dog’s basic manners and skills, teach your dog a new trick, or for some one-on-one grooming time.
During this stay-at-home period, especially as the weather warms up, many dogs will be getting more exercise than usual, either being walked around the neighborhood or playing in the back yard. Because there will likely be a greater number of dogs and people outdoors, we urge all dog owners to exercise special caution and consideration of others.
To get the most enjoyment out of activities with your dog, and to respect others’ right to the same, we encourage you to follow these suggestions:
• If you see another dog coming your way while walking on the sidewalk or bike trail, step off to the side and have your dog sit. Be sure to have a treat in your pocket to reward a good sit-stay and to keep your dog’s focus/eyes on you, not on the other dog.
• Don’t allow your dog to run toward the sidewalk when someone is walking past your house. The leashed dog passing by may not respond well to being rushed,
• If you use a cable or tie-out for your dog, make sure it is well-secured and at a safe distance from a public walkway.
• If your yard is not fenced, closely monitor your dog and enforce a reliable “come” command.
• Remember: Just because your dog is friendly does not mean the other dog is, or that the other dog’s owner wants your dog to approach.
• Be alert and keep your dog under your control.
KCFA (kcfadogs.org) is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3)organization established in 1992, with a mission to enhance the well-being of dogs, to promote responsible dog ownership for the betterment of the community, and to foster the human-animal bond by providing education, training and activities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KCFA’s Session 2 training classes have been canceled. In the meantime, dog owners can follow the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson on Facebook for links to helpful dog training videos and other updates.
For information about dogs and COVID-19, visit the American Kennel Club (AKC) at: https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/news/can-dogs-get-coronavirus. — Sincerely, Jan Holewinski, president, The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson Inc.
