Jefferson County, and the areas that flank it to the north and south, sits in sort of a geographic sweet spot between the M&M’s, so to speak.
The spheres of metropolitan Madison and metropolitan Milwaukee (the M&M’s) have an influence on our area, but in general they are distinct from the more rural and conservative area we call home.
One of the most pronounced differences is economic.
Housing in particular is far more affordable in Jefferson County than it is in Waukesha or Dane counties.
It’s one of the aspects that contribute to the quality of life here.
But even that asset is endangered. A recent Jefferson County study commissioned by Thrive Economic Development and conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater says that a shortage of affordable housing is far worse than initial imagined.
One of the reasons the M&M region is such an attractive place for industry is because it falls so close to those metro areas, and even Chicagoland, but lies outside of their reach for household income. That is, the cost of labor is more affordable here and that helps power economic development.
But it’s never that easy.
Perhaps once labor and housing costs were in sync with each other, but that equilibrium appears to no longer be balanced. The high-cost of housing is starting to creep into the M&M region.
Moreover, not enough new housing is being built to fill the need for affordable housing for the working poor.
Housing is a lot like the auto industry. SUVs cost more but have a higher profit margin, so all the automakers love them (and so do a lot of consumers).
Housing is not that much different. Big homes with all the amenities translate to a tidier profit for builders.
To make matters worse, zoning laws and other trends have also conspired, by design or accident, to reduce the amount of affordable housing for the working poor.
There just aren’t enough decent places for poor or working poor families to live in. It’s that simple.
The hard part is: How do we fix this?
At first glance, homeowners might be buoyed by higher home prices, because it bolsters their net worth and contributes to the resale value that lies ahead someday for all of them.
But lack of housing can have a corrosive effect on the economy as a whole.
When businesses cannot find workers, whether it be for factories, farms, restaurants or shops, businesses are constricted. It can drive up prices and that just compounds the problem, and things start to unravel. And when this starts happening, they have to close, move or take other drastic measures to make a go of it.
And, all of a sudden, the M&M region is not as sweet as it once was.
The ThriveED study is still underway, and undoubtedly will explore possible solutions before it is done, but municipal officials are already starting to look at ways to help and incorporate these options into overall planning and in the guidance they give to developers.
This is going to be a tough, and sometimes controversial nut to crack, but if we don’t address it, the future of this area will be limited and the quality of life will grow stale because of it.
We can’t let that happen.
