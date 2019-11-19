AFS chili cook-off thanks
Editor, Daily Union: The Jefferson High School AFS Club, along with the Jefferson Area Student Exchange Programs, hosted its annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Jefferson High School.
More than 50 students were involved in the cook-off by making chili or working at the event. Nine chili teams were judged on the taste of chili, the creativity of table decorations and team name. The participating teams consisted of JHS students who were all sponsored by local businesses, friends, and family of Jefferson Area Student Exchange Programs and School District of Jefferson staff.
The Jefferson High School AFS Club, along with the Jefferson Area Student Exchange Programs, thanks the sponsors and the community for making this year’s chili cook-off a success: William Beil, Kathy “Key” Cornelison, Steve and Cathi Dinkel, Tanya Dwyer, Wayne Ellinghausen, Dick Emmerich & Kathy Piech, Barb Johnson, Jason Marin, Jefferson Veterinary Clinic, McDermott Top Shop, Mark and Ann Rollefson, Craig and Georganne Schacht, Nick and Samantha Skretta, McDonald's (Jessica and Chris Walker), and Alesa Wontor.
We want to thank the students who committed to being on a chili team for their creativity and dedication to the fundraiser. Special thanks also go to Tim Graffin, Bob Anderson, Troy Hebbe and Mike Snodgrass for their maintenance and custodial help.
If you missed this event, we hope to see you next year! The cook-off will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Jefferson High School. — Bridget Foerster, Jefferson High School AFS Club advisor, and Georganne Schacht, Jefferson Area Exchange Programs area coordinator.
