Last week, we reported that more than three-fourths of Jefferson County residents had been counted in the 2020 U.S. Census. Unfortunately, only 63 percent have done so nationwide, and 10 states are trailing their 2010 self-response rates by 5 to 10 percentage points.
And what is even more unfortunate now is the Trump administration’s decision to move up the deadline for completing the census by one month.
Attempts by the bureau’s workers to conduct in-person interviews for the census will end on Sept. 30 — not Oct. 31, the end date it indicated in April would be necessary to count every person living in the U.S. in light of major setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic. This also includes the ability for households to respond either online, by phone or by mail to the questionnaire so that it can meet an end-of-the-year deadline to turn in numbers for establishing Congressional seats.
With only about four out of 10 households across America still not having participated in the census, wrapping up the effort a month early is sure to mean that the Constitutionally-mandated count of every person living in the U.S. will not live up to its charge.
Former Census Bureau director John Thompson warns that with less time, the bureau likely would have to reduce the number of attempts door knockers would make to try to gather information in person. The agency also might have to rely more heavily on statistical methods to impute the data about people living in households they cannot reach.
We’ve little doubt that would increase the risk of leaving out many people of color, immigrants and other members of historically underserved and undercounted groups from numbers that are collected once a decade to determine each state’s share of congressional seats, Electoral College votes and an estimated $1.5 trillion a year in federal tax dollars for Medicare, Medicaid and other public services.
The stakes are extremely high.
That was underscored by Thompson, who stated in his written testimony for a hearing on the census before the House Oversight and Reform Committee: “The end result would be (overrepresentation) for the White non-Hispanic population and greater undercounts for all other populations, including the traditionally hard-to-count.”
We don’t understand why the count deadline can’t be extended. In April, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the census, asked Congress to extend the deadline for turning in apportionment data used for drawing Congressional districts from Dec. 31, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Top Census Bureau officials have said it would be impossible to meet the end-of-the-year deadline, and that the bureau expected bipartisan support for the request. The request passed the Democratic-controlled House as part of coronavirus-relief legislation, but it hasn’t gone anywhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Meanwhile, the president suggested that Congress did not have a choice in approving the deadline extensions in light of the pandemic.
“This is called an act of God,” Donald Trump said. “This is called a situation that has to be. They have to give it.”
If a full and accurate count of America’s citizenry is not completed, we won’t blame God. The blame will fall fully in the laps of all who are politicizing the democratic process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.