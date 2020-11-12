That's the way it is
Editor, Daily Union: This isn’t the way it was supposed to be.
Fort Atkinson always has been unique. A community of a little over 12,000 people that has a museum, a radio station and a daily newspaper.
While there have been new faces over the years, there also has been a fair amount of consistency.
At WFAW, we’ve known for the past 25 years that we could count on news director Michael Clish to give us the scoop on the local news and politics. He stepped down recently, after new ownership at the station changed the format from talk to oldies and seemed to threaten his journalistic integrity.
Now, as of Friday, Nov. 20, after 42 1/2 years of dedication to community journalism, Christine Spangler’s byline will no longer grace the pages of the Daily Jefferson County Union.
Spangler, the managing editor of the Daily Union, is not retiring; she is being forced out via a permanent layoff to save a few extra dollars due to reduced advertising revenue throughout 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is not merely a transition as when I departed the Daily Union office to advance my career a year-and-half ago. When I left, I was confident in saying that the team of journalists at the Daily Union would continue providing local news coverage across Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and beyond in Jefferson County. I never imagined that within two years, my editor, my mentor, my friend, Chris Spangler, would be fired by the Adams Publishing Group from the very newspaper she gave her life to.
Only in an effort to help her remaining staff did Chris agree to the pathetic recognition of her years of service in allowing her to continue for two more weeks rather than being walked out the door.
This is truly a fundamental shift in ideology at the Daily Union in how to approach the news. Community newspapering is Chris Spangler’s forte and, as managing editor of the Daily Union for nearly three decades, she both monitored and shaped local events.
Over the course of her 42 1/2 years, she came up through the ranks from reporter to editor under the tutelage of Bob Angus and Tom Beebe.
Following in their footsteps, she blazed her own trail, always mindful of founder W.D. Hoard’s philosophy that "The next issue will be our best,” while also taking on a similar role of passing on her knowledge to the next generation of journalists that passed through the doors.
Ironically, it’s a quote from her editor, Bob Angus, that I think also applies to her: “Of all the things that transpired at the Daily Union during my days there, I’m most proud of the parade of persons who worked under me and then went on to greater achievements,” Bob Angus wrote in a note he somehow slipped into his file in the newsroom’s “morgue” just months before his death. “Many of them came to the Daily Union fresh out of the university. Along the way, we must have done something right in contributing to the training of those people.”
Chris is unquestionably one of Angus’ greatest achievements and I like to think I’m one of hers. I might have earned a degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but I learned journalism, by osmosis, from her during my nearly 20 years at the Daily Union. There is not a day that goes by in my role as editor of Green Industry Pros that I don’t utilize skills that were influenced by her.
Members of the staff at the Daily Union are never just reporters and editors; they are part of the community.
Clearly, Adams Publishing Group does not understand that true community journalism is an interaction, no, a deep and personal connection, between the readers and the news staff. I wonder if perhaps they plan on having the Daily Union staff (all three left on the news side) cover the oldies, in hopes of keeping up with WFAW?
The company claims to prioritize, in order: readers, customers/advertisers, communities, employees, and shareholders. Removing Chris Spangler and eliminating the managing editor position does not benefit any of the first four of those.
Instead, all that’s left is Chris Spangler, the Daily Union and Fort Atkinson being left as more victims of 2020.
To quote Walter Cronkite, "And that's the way it is." — Ryan Whisner, Fort Atkinson.
