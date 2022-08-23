Between March 2020 and March 2022, there were 11,400 self-reported hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country. Almost half of Asian Americans who reported hate incidents also reported depression and anxiety, with 72% stating that discrimination is their biggest source of stress.

Added to that stress is the public’s lack of awareness of Asian American cultures and history. A national survey of American adults of all racial and ethnic backgrounds found that 42% couldn’t name a historical event involving Asian Americans, and 58% couldn’t name a single prominent Asian American person.

Load comments