Believe in Jesus
Editor, Daily Union: Does the Bible have anything to say about the coronavirus? Not specifically but plagues, diseases and pestilences are mentioned both in the Old and New Testaments.
The Bible also speaks of locusts, earthquakes, droughts, famines, floods and other calamities. The Bible reveals that we live in a sin cursed world because of Adam and Eve's disobedience in the Garden of Eden. Since then, occurrences of pandemics have happened and will continue to happen. One can easily study the 1918 worldwide Spanish flu outbreak and read of the devastating results.
My own grandfather was born in Jefferson County in 1900 as his parents' firstborn and would then lose his next four siblings to disease at very young ages. Three would pass in 1912 and one in 1914 and those deaths were by other diseases before the Spanish flu outbreak started.
The spread of illnesses such as ebola and coronavirus is a foretaste of pandemics that will be part of the end times. In Luke 21:11, Jesus speaks of a coming time when great earthquakes, famines, and pestilences will be upon the earth. With Adam's fall came sin, sickness, tragedy and death. Jesus speaks, however, of the most important thing in Matthew 10:28 when he says, "Fear not them which can kill the body but rather fear him(God) who is able to destroy both body and soul in hell."
Disease and life-ending accidents are reminders that physical life is fragile and that it can end at any moment. As bad as pandemics are, hell will be worse. The Bible clearly states that God is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. The soul or immaterial part of man will live forever in either heaven or hell and that is determined by what we do with Jesus, God's son, who came to be our savior.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life," John 3:16. When a person completely trusts, believes, depends upon the work and mission of Jesus who came to be the substitute for the penalty of our sins, they then have the promise of everlasting or eternal life in heaven.
Don't miss it, believe in Jesus and him alone as your savior. — Sincerely, Pastor Ron Kutz, retired, Cambridge.
