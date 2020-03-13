Bernie right choice
Editor, Daily Union: A couple of things are on my mind tonight.
First off is the recent "letter to the editor" by Robert Pundsack from Plover, Wis. He sounds to me to be an absolute political "crazy," considering all his lies and false claims toward Bernie Sanders. I find his words to be scary. He also belittled the intelligence of our young people. That's sad.
Second, I hear that we're bailing out Wall Street again, to the tune of $1.5 trillion this time. I guess that means no "healthcare for all" for another 40 years or so. It's interesting how the money keeps coming for those poor bankers. I wonder how big the CEO's bonuses will be this time? I'm feeling like we're getting the "Red Hot Poker" again, how about you? Do you think the Republicans are going to try to blame this on Obama? (That was a friendly jab.)
Now for my main reason for writing: I really feel that we are passing up an opportunity of a lifetime by not coming together to back Bernie Sanders. We won't see another like him for a long, long time. I've been fully behind him since I learned of him in 2014. In so many surveys, people say they like what he stands for, but they're afraid he's just not electable, so they're going to vote for Biden.
The Democratic Party elites keep hammering this thought into people's heads. No matter what they say, Biden will not beat Trump; Bernie will. Bernie is a threat to the Democratic power establishment. The establishment does not stand for the average person anymore and they are doing everything in their power to push Senator Sanders aside.
I found it pathetic how all of the candidates who dropped out of the race on the day before Super Tuesday couldn't get on board the Biden ship fast enough. Elizabeth Warren, who ran on many of the same ideals as Bernie, didn't even have the courage to endorse him. Those candidates were showing their true colors, jumping on the corporate bandwagon like flies on poop. That whole scene, with all of their Biden endorsements, was planned by the DNC. I see those candidates as pathetic little people who all claimed to be running on a lot of Bernie's platforms, but in the end, they wouldn't really hold true to them.
Come on people, if you like what Bernie stands for, vote for him. Are you so fearful of Trump that you'll blindly follow what they tell you about "Bernie not being electable"? — Sincerely, Robert Heussner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.