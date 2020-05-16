Bid them good luck
Editor, Daily Union: As our fellow Wisconsinites push back against the "Safer-at'Home" order from Gov. Tony Evers, it is clear to me our health-care workers need our support and our gratitude now more than ever.
For the better part of a decade, long-term care facilities and hospitals have been urging Wisconsin legislators to act on behalf of current certified nursing assistants and registered nurses to ensure there are enough trained staff members to care for our aging population. When Gov. Scott Walker started the marketing campaign to attract millennials to Wisconsin, it wasn't just because he wanted to reduce the age of the workforce and attract a broader tax base. He knew we needed more Wisconsinites to populate and serve the baby boomers in their retirement. (A more effective marketing strategy would be to infuse Wisconsin's health-care workers with more competitive wages, but that's a song for a different day.)
Because of inaction, those hospitals and long-term care facilities still are operating with a thin margin for error with the number of staff members, particularly the farther away from La Crosse, Eau Claire, Madison and Milwaukee a person gets in Wisconsin. For the Badgers living in Mineral Point or Wyocena or Thorp or Luck, buenow suerte. Hopefully, your neighbors are maintaining their faculties and staying home, understanding the risk. It's clear our neighbors in Waukesha County don't understand the stakes as they protest in the streets to "reopen the economy."
In the United States, we don't have to choose between health and short-term economic gains. I fear the retirement accounts on the horizon are fueling fears of a necessary reopening of small businesses. If we do that, we'll be forced to enter retirement without many of our friends.
In rural Wisconsin, it seemed as though we might be able to ride out the coronavirus pandemic and come out to live an unscathed life on the other side. It's not lost on me that I am privileged to avoid the first six weeks of this shutdown without knowing anyone to contract the disease. Unfortunately, it looks like our advantage of aggressive, early action has worn out. Our health-care workers — whether they be CNAs, nurses or LPNs — will be squaring up to a rendezvous with destiny and we must bid them good luck. — Molly Quinn, Fort Atkinson.
