Biden for president
Editor, Daily Union: The citizens of rural Wisconsin have been long noted for their strong work ethic, high integrity and willingness to share their talents with friends and neighbors. They have exhibited tolerance in building communities that value public service.
In the Nov. 2rd election, setting policy initiatives aside, Wisconsin's rural citizens have a choice between a candidate of considerable empathy, compassion and integrity versus a person who embraces division, hate, fear mongering and corruption.
In the past decade, Wisconsin has lost its edge in providing rural communities with modernized public services. The expansion of the health insurance coverage through Medicaid was rejected. Funding for greater broadband usage was deferred. Longtime important trade agreements have been cannibalized and farm subsidy programs have been supported without long-term benefits.
The Biden agenda includes provisions that will reduce the impact of the pandemic, the first step in re-establishing full employment and economic growth. Further, his health-care plan will continue coverage of pre-existing conditions and expand health-care enrollment: a need made even more relevant by the pandemic. Social Security and Medicare will be preserved in a Biden administration.
The pandemic will change in a major way how education is delivered. The Biden agenda calls for investment in this transition.
Rural Wisconsin's economy is dependent on exports, whether it be agricultural commodities or the manufactured products of small business. After decades of government and private business efforts to make the United States a supplier of choice, the current administration has destroyed those relationships. International buyers want fair pricing and quality products. Joe Biden will rebuild the country's international standing and attract experienced negotiators.
Finally, Joe Biden has a longheld and deserved reputation for possessing a strong moral code and high level of integrity. He will attract a competent team who appreciate the debacle of the past four years and are willing to lead the corrective process. — Tom Lyon, retired agribusiness CEO, Cambridge.
