Bloomberg best choice
Editor, Daily Union: Democrats seem hell-bent on selecting a candidate for president who will lose the 2020 election. This futile waste of time, energy and money must stop now — days are numbered.
They must immediately proceed in a more resolute, single-minded direction and unite in support of Mike Bloomberg. He is the only candidate with a chance to defeat Donald Trump in November. — Jeff Glendon, Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.