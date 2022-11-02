It was early spring 1946. British Prime Minister Clement Attlee, seeing the untenable status quo, sent a simple message to the British colonial officer in India: “In any case, get Britain out.” The following year, King George VI signed legislation passed by Parliament, finally ending Britain’s violent colonial rule on the Indian subcontinent. Twenty years later, British colonies in East Africa successively declared independence, moving the United Kingdom along the difficult transition from an imperial power to modern liberal democracy.
One person’s life experience has been a microcosm of these critical inflection points in the history of contemporary Britain and the collective West. He is Rishi Sunak, Britain’s new prime minister. Sunak, the child of ethnic Indian parents born in colonial Kenya and Tanzania, is the first British Asian to hold the highest office in the U.K. government.
Selected by his fellow Conservative Party lawmakers in Parliament, Sunak replaces Liz Truss, whose fiscal policy proposals ushered chaos into the British economy. His appointment has generated considerable controversies in the U.K., with Labor Party supporters decrying that he was not popularly elected through a general election.
Racial inequality exists in many forms but the presence of a racial hierarchy is a prime manifestation. Until Sunak’s appointment, Britain has never had a single nonwhite prime minister.
Racial equality activists in America can also draw some lessons from this latest development across the Atlantic. Asian Americans are poorly represented across all three branches of government. There has never been a single Asian American justice on the Supreme Court in the history of the U.S., nor has there been an Asian American speaker of the House.
It is time for civil society organizations and independent advocates in America to take notice of the underrepresentation of Asian minorities across different levels of the U.S. government.
