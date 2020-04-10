Business owners both GOP, Dems
Editor, Daily Union: What are Wisconsin Republican leaders afraid of that they would thwart common-sense election delays? Do they have so little faith in their agendas that having a low turnout election is the only way to keep their agenda going?
The posturing by the Republican leadership reflects poorly on Wisconsin, and is not the way to move forward. Perhaps that is their goal, to make people question the wisdom of holding the DNC in Milwaukee.
Mr. Vos and Mr. Fitzgerald need to remember that many businesses benefit from the convention, however it plays out. These business owners are both Republicans and Democrats. — Margaret Krolikowski, Jefferson.
