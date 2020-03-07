Today is a sad day, because likely for the first time in our 150-year history, the Daily Union is without an official proofreader.
Carol Peterson’s retirement Friday places us among the majority of newspapers, particularly smaller ones, that have had to eliminate the position to cut costs.
Proofreaders originated in the day when reporters typed their stories, editors corrected them on paper and typesetters then retyped them on Linotype machines. Proofreaders would review the final version to make sure the Linotype operators had copied the edited articles correctly.
Of course, that changed through the years. Today’s articles are written and edited on computers, with spellcheck supposed to highlight all questionable grammar, typos and names.
Notice we said “supposed to.”
The production staff of yesteryear is long gone and the editors have assumed their duties. Not only do they read over, and often rewrite portions of, reporters’ articles, but they also “paginate” the pages — that is, actually design and create the pages via desktop publishing. That consumes much of their day, leaving little time for editing ... a task that frequently is rushed because so much of it takes place on deadline.
At the same time, editing is not proofreading. Yes, the editors are fixing errors, but they mainly are focusing on content and readability. Proofreaders, rather, watch for grammar, punctuation and AP style foibles that editors might have overlooked in their haste. Without them, the result could be anything from transposed letters or mislabeled jump pages to missing or incorrectly spelled names in a caption.
Just as, if not more, important than losing an important tool in our publishing belt is losing the daily presence of a longtime co-worker and close friend.
Carol has been the Daily Union’s part-time proofreader for 17 years. When Audrey Fromader passed away in 2003, Carol approached us at the funeral and offered to fill in temporarily until we found a successor. As often happens, temporary turned into permanent, to our good fortune.
She already was a known quantity here. Carol worked at the W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. — the Daily Union’s owner from 1870 through November 2018 — from 1953-56, serving as secretary to the advertising manager of the Hoard’s Dairyman magazine. Carol returned in 1961 as a “utility worker” at Hoard’s, filling in wherever she was needed. She made the rounds through the circulation and accounting departments and mailroom, and even filled in six weeks as Daily Union society editor. Carol also did a lot of proofreading for Hoard’s Dairyman, as well as scoring cow-judging contest entries.
Eventually, she worked her way up to office manager. Her knowledge of what everyone did and how they did it was extremely valuable in that role.
Unfortunately, health problems forced her to retire in 1998 at age 64. She underwent a liver transplant in April of 1999, returning four years later for that not-so-temporary job as the Daily Union’s proofreader.
Carol was a godsend. Her sharp mind, attention to detail, and solid grammar and English skills have kept us on our toes. Having grown up as a “Johnson Creek Fetherston” and having resided in Fort Atkinson for many years, she knows the names and family relationships and has the institutional knowledge necessary for catching errors.
Her pet peeve is split infinitives and past participles: For instance, “had always been” should be “always had been.” The most famous split infinitive probably is “Star Trek’s “to boldly go where no man has gone before.” No doubt, Carol would argue with Captain James T. Kirk over the fact that actually it should be “to go, boldly, where no man has gone before.”
But what we will miss the most is Carol’s wit and camaraderie with her co-workers, from the young millennials to her fellow seniors. Wordplay is a staple in newsrooms, and we’ve shared a lot of it — and laughs — during the past 17 years.
Carol plans to proof our special sections as a freelancer; in that way, we still will be able to keep in touch. And she will be with us daily, as she left us Friday with some sound advice:
“You can make work a job if you want to, or you can learn to enjoy it too. I don’t care where you go or what you do, even at home, there are chores you don’t appreciate doing, like scrubbing the toilet. But you do it anyhow because it’s got to be done. It’s the same with at work.”
And so it is with great love and respect that we say today, Carol, thank you for helping make working at the Daily Union so much more than “just” a job. You have been such an important member of our close-knit work family — the wise and knowledgeable matriarch as well as the fun-loving, witty and sometimes snarky sibling.
In the coming days, weeks and months, we undoubtedly will transpose two letters in a word, use a comma instead of a colon or even — gasp! — split a past participle or two.
Certainly, it won’t be on purpose, but it will be proof that you are greatly missed!
