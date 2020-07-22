At least carry a mask!
Editor, Daily Union: In 1776, the founders established that we have the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Thus, one person has the right to believe masks are unnecessary; another person believes masks can diminish contracting COVID, an illness scientists and doctors say is going around.
It is very well that the former has his/her belief, but what about having a mask handy and using it because its use is important to someone else?
Two things can be true. Because we have the right to do or not do something, does not make it the respectful thing to do. Since something is sickening thousands of people and killing as many, deductive reasoning leads me to believe there is a pandemic.
But if I still did not believe it, I would still carry and use a mask. — Margaret Schroeder, Fort Atkinson.
