Easter fills the pews more than any other holiday, even Christmas Eve. In some churches, attendance nearly doubles as congregations gather to celebrate the risen Christ.
But this Easter Sunday will be like no other, as Christians stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
No new Easter bonnets and frilly dresses.
No fragrant Easter lilies and daffodils decorating the altars.
No choirs (with trumpets) singing “Christ the Lord Has Risen Today.”
At least in person.
Of course, Easter worship will go on … via livestreaming, YouTube, radio broadcasts, videoconferencing and other social media. Pastors throughout Jefferson County have become quite tech-savvy in finding ways to shepherd their flocks without a staff.
While not in person, this Sunday, they still will be sharing scripture from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Telling how Mary Magdalene, Salome and Mary, the mother of James, went to anoint Jesus’ body at sunrise, only to find the boulder rolled away and tomb empty. How an angel told them of the resurrection, which Mary Magdalene shared with the disciples. How they did not believe her until Jesus appeared and called on them to go out into the world and preach the good news.
It is rather ironic that, as Christians celebrate Jesus emerging from the tomb, COVID-19 has confined us to our homes. But that does not mean we can not experience the joy as we have every Easter past.
For the true spirit of Easter — of rebirth — comes from within. It is the chick pecking out of its egg. The daffodils pushing up through the soil.
As wonderful as it would be to celebrate with our church families, take this unique opportunity to celebrate with yourself.
The isolation eventually will pass, and when it does, we no doubt will all emerge with a fresh outlook and new appreciation for the many, many blessings in life.
Happy Easter!
