Cheap shot, APG
Editor, Daily Union: This is an open letter to APG Media of Southern Wisconsin, relatively new owners of the Daily Jefferson County Union.
We have enjoyed several changes made to the paper since your ownership. Change is inevitable.
However, we were very upset to learn that the Daily Jefferson County Union managing editor Chris Spangler is leaving on Nov. 20.
The explanation in the paper of her departure did not pass the smell test. I did a little investigation.
So as not to endanger the possibility of your choosing not to run this letter, or cause embarassment, I will not share what I uncovered.
I will save that for the best local bar when the pandemic is over. Do you know which one that is? I suspect not. APG is not connected here in a meaningful way.
The Daily Union now seems just a cog in your wheel. The success of this newspaper is the significant connection of the staff to the community and the integrity with which it covered its stories.
This is a huge public relations blunder. There are management decisions that need to be based on financial reasoning; there are others that need to be based on professional courtesy.
Mr. Baez’s platitude (singular) is insincere and hollow. Change due to impact of the virus? This is such a flogged reason, especially in this instance.
> APG has compromised a 42.5-year career in journalism and service to the craft for a short-term financial gain. APG is not allowing Chris’ pending retirement to play out; not allowing a transition for a new city position; and not allowing the regional manager, Mr. Peterson, proper time to get up to speed. Taking these elements into account would have been the right thing to do.
Two weeks? Not so much.
We mentally welcomed you and the changes to the paper. Your lack of appreciation, and lack of grace, is not in keeping with our community.
I guess you would not know that because you have not checked in here; you depended on Chris to be that conduit for you and you are expecting Mr. Peterson to pick up the slack in what could have been a more informed, professional and classy manner.
Now, how do we balance the dedication we have to our newspaper with the realization that APG compromised basic decency, institutional memory and journalistic integrity for a short-term financial gain? Patience?
Will you, APG, just be waiting for this news cycle to play out? Just business for APG Media? Not for this paper, not in this town, not with this kind of historical pedigree.
Cheap shot, APG.
We look forward to hearing a meaningful response from Mr. Baez. Maybe he will even write it himself. — Ann Engelman, Fort Atkinson.
