One of our main roles as clerks is to administer elections in a transparent and non-partisan manner. Between the seven of us, we have administered well over 200 elections in our careers, but like everything else in 2020, due to COVID-19, all the elections in 2020 brought new challenges. Whether it’s been installing drop boxes or ensuring social distancing and providing hand sanitizer, each of us has taken the health and safety of those we serve as the highest priority. However, there is one group of individuals that put themselves in harm’s way time and again to ensure those who wanted to vote in person on Election Day could do so: our chief election inspectors and poll workers.
Literally, without them, it would not have been possible for us to make our elections work. These people are your friends, your family, your neighbors and maybe your moms, dads or grandparents. 2020, though, has seen an uptick in new poll workers, too. Our new poll workers stepped up to help their communities when we needed them the most. We are grateful to them for answering the call in our time of need.
There has been lots of talk about heroes this year, and rightfully so. Nurses, doctors, first responders, care givers and grocery store employees all have been highlighted for the work they do. They are important and deserve all the accolades they have received.
We also would include our chiefs and poll workers in that category as well. They have put their personal safety and well-being aside to ensure everyone in their community is able to vote. While we have been able to provide the supplies to keep everyone safe, it takes a commitment to community and to each other to practice democracy. They have attended trainings, meetings and put their lives (and their families’ lives) at risk to make sure that voting on Election Day could take place. There truly is no higher calling in a democracy.
The seven of us want to send our deepest and most sincere thanks to all our poll workers. Quite literally, Election Day would not happen without them. To all our election workers: the communities you serve appreciate the work that you do, but as clerks we see what you do and how dedicated you are to your roles. We are proud of you and appreciate your service this year, and every election year.
Sincerely,
Tina Barnes, clerk, Town of Jefferson; Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer, City of Fort Atkinson; Lisa Moen, clerk/treasurer/administrator, Village of Cambridge; Kathy Wilson, clerk/treasurer, Town of Christiana; Chris Astrella, clerk/treasurer, Town of Oakland; Michelle Smith, clerk, City of Whitewater; Misty Quest, clerk, City of Lake Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.