For two weeks each summer, law enforcement officers across Wisconsin make a concerted effort to ensure that motorists and their passengers are wearing their seatbelts.
Taking place now through Independence Day until July 5th, “Click It or Ticket” will be teaching motorists about buckling up firsthand. Drivers stopped by an officer and who are not wearing a safety belt will get ticketed, and some will be cited for each and every unbuckled passenger in the vehicle, as well. There will be no warnings or second chances.
The goal is not to fill government coffers by writing tickets. Rather, it is to convince drivers and passengers to buckle up voluntarily on every trip, every time.
Wisconsin has a mandatory seatbelt law, and usage is at an all-time high of 90.2 percent of drivers and passengers buckling up. Even so, of all the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year, 44 percent were not wearing a seatbelt.
In fact, if you are unbelted, you are 50 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle and 11 times more likely to die.
The human tragedy aside, drivers and passengers who are hurt or killed in traffic crashes because they didn’t buckle up create tremendous economic losses, such as medical expenses and lost worker productivity. The rest of society pays for nearly 75 percent of these economic losses through higher insurance premiums, taxes, and other public funding, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Failure to fasten a seatbelt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin, resulting in 41,654 traffic convictions last year.
Don’t add to the numbers: Whenever you get into a motor vehicle, buckle up.
Along with staying sober, slowing down and driving defensively, wearing your seatbelt is the best way to ensure getting to your destination safe and sound.
