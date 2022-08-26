Since 2016, MAGA propagandists like Kayleigh McEnany, Jason Miller, Jeffrey Lord, Rick Santorum, Ben Ferguson, Steve Cortes, Corey Lewandowski have at one time or another been on the CNN payroll. On one hand, they aided and abetted a figure who amplified violence against CNN, labeled the free press the “enemy of the people,” and with the other, they cashed CNN’s checks.

And yet, the powers-that-be seem to cling to this ludicrous notion that an audience in search of the “most trusted name in news” would somehow benefit from the continued elevation of these professional gaslighters.

