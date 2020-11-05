Coalition thanks

Editor, Daily Union: The Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson would like to thank our wonderful and gracious community for supporting our brat/hotdog sale on Halloween.

The money raised will be used to help support our emergency shelter and be put toward meeting our mission goals of providing a place for people to call home. We realize that not everyone wants help, but there are plenty of individuals who are in need. These times are tough and your support helps those who are less fortunate. Thank you.

We would like to especially thank our sponsors for their generous donations: Kwik Trip, Festival Foods, Klement's Sausage, Opportunities Inc., Pick n’ Save, Hometown Pharmacy and the Fort Community Credit Union. FCCU provided space, advertising, volunteers, supplies, and even their president, Sue Johnson.

All of these sponsors support our community in so many different ways, but their support is so key to making our community a better place to live and work. All of this would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of Becky Tuttle and family.

Though we are out of brats and hotdogs, if you are still interested in making a donation, please donate on our webpage (https://forthomeless.org) or send a check to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson at P.O Box 785, Fort Atkinson, WI. — Jude Hartwick, Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson.

Load comments