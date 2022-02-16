Editor’s note: This guest column was submitted by a Fort Atkinson Middle School student. Lauren Mattrisch is an experienced reporter for the school’s newspaper.
66.5 million cases, 851 thousand deaths. Mask mandates, vaccines, and the division of people all in two years. COVID-19 has been circling around us for two years now, adapting, changing, and concerning us all.
Wearing a mask indoors and when you are close to people is a simple task for most. Children around the country are choosing to wear them in classes, so why aren’t more adults taking action too? Many parents are concerned that masks are restricting the social skills that their children should be learning while in elementary school. However, for most students, this is not true. I spoke with a teacher working in elementary schools.
This is what she said: “What I’ve observed in my interactions with elementary students throughout the school district is that masks do not significantly hinder their social interactions with each other. Most children are able to convey their emotions through their voices and the tones they use, through their eye contact, through their body language — and those emotions are readily understood by their classmates and teachers.”
In most situations, masks are not restricting a child’s social skills. With this said, if children are able to learn and interact with each other normally with a mask on, then adults should be able to do the same.
Getting vaccinated is another easy way to keep you and other people around you safe. Now there is even a booster shot to increase your safety. The COVID-19 vaccine went through six different testing stages before it was authorized for general usage. The COVID-19 vaccine also is completely free.
The polio vaccine took five years to develop, but this was over a century ago. Throughout time, science and technology have advanced. Now it takes much less time to create a safe and effective vaccine. The COVID vaccine has been thoroughly tested and is safe for general usage for people ages 5 years and older.
Furthermore, when I asked students at my school, many said they were vaccinated or were wearing masks, not just for them but for the people around them too. For me personally, I have a 90-year-old grandmother who I want to visit every week, but with all of the positive cases I am not able to. That is why I wear a mask and am vaccinated.
A student in my class shared, “My grandparents are still alive and I like to spend a lot of time with them.”
Another student said, “I have worn a mask throughout this pandemic, with the exception of a few weeks during the summer when case numbers were low. I’ve been fully vaccinated since early June and received the booster shot a week ago. I got vaccinated to protect myself because I do not want to be infected and have my life disrupted.
“I wear masks for the same reasons. Additionally, my family was getting vaccinated and masking to protect my younger sister for a while, since she wasn’t old enough to get vaccinated until vaccines were available for children ages 5 to 11.”
The sad reality is that some teenagers and children are taking more action with the help of their parents, than other adults nearby.
Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are two ways to protect yourself from the germs that are going around. A third way is by washing your hands to fight off germs. Germs like to live at your body temperature of 98.6 degrees, which means just washing your hands and keeping yourself clean is one of the best ways to fight these germs off.
When washing your hands, use warm water. If the temperature of the water is too hot, you could cause tiny tears in the skin for germs to enter your body easier. Washing your hands for 30 seconds is the most effective amount of time to wash your hands — sing part of your favorite song while washing, or make it fun!
The pandemic is not going away on its own, so please do your part to stop it. Be a hero and help the families that have suffered from hardship such as a loved one passing, a loss of a job, or other struggles. Wash your hands. Wear your masks when you can. And get vaccinated — it is simple, free, and the time it takes is a worthwhile investment in our community’s future.
— Submitted by the girl’s FAMS teacher, with parent authorization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.