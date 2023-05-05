MCINTYRE, Ga. — U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both visited this little town next to a kaolin plant in Middle Georgia recently.

The state’s two top-ranking federal officials came to this town of about 650 people to break ground on a new sewer system for Wilkinson County. It’s the first unified sewer system for the county and the kind of modern convenience that city dwellers take for granted as they flush their toilets and go on with their days.

