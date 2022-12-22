Critics on their social media soap boxes have spent the past month loudly proclaiming that Christmas is too commercial. The nub of their complaint is that the true meaning of Christmas is lost amid the buying frenzy that marks the holiday. They claim the essence of Christmas lies not in gifts, decorations and festive eating and drinking, but in non-material things, such as celebrating the birth of Christ, reconnecting with family and friends, or spreading peace and “good will” toward others.

Seventeenth century Puritans made it a criminal offense to celebrate Christmas, finding the raucous gatherings sinful. Author C.S. Lewis condemned Christmas as a “festival of excesses.” “Peanuts” character Charlie Brown, spying Snoopy’s ostentatiously decorated doghouse, bemoaned commerce’s infiltration into the holiday.

