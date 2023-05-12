One of Joe Biden’s greatest failings as president of the United States has been to facilitate several times more illegal immigrants crossing the southern border than Donald Trump did. Among the consequences: thousands of migrant children pushed into unforgiving labor, border communities absolutely devastated and a recent record of 853 border-crossing migrants themselves dying from their desert treks, drowning, falling off cliffs and other accidents. Hardly least of the tragedies: 70,000 Americans killed by smuggled fentanyl.

Well, look, some Biden supporters have said, the fewer restrictions the better. That goal is coming about through the lapse of Title 42 that prevented entries for fear of COVID transmission. Will a surge of additional thousands pouring our way fill the supporters with joy because the poor receiving asylum are thereby rescued even if many don’t qualify, and is the harm to Americans something to ignore?

Tags

Load comments