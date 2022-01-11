The fire and its large death toll shocked not just a large American city but the entire nation — the speed with which it spread through the building, the desperate escape attempts of those trapped inside either piled up against a locked doorway or leaping to the pavement far below, the lack of basic safety procedures that might have prevented the tragedy.
But today, nearly 111 years later, New York City’s Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire is remembered not only for the 146 lives — many of them poor women immigrant workers in their teens and 20s — that were lost on that Saturday afternoon of March 25, 1911. The anniversary is still marked after more than a century because this was essentially the day that a nation — after a booming Gilded Age economy had created a grossly unequal society, where masses toiled in dangerous conditions for long hours and low pay — finally said enough is enough.
Although a stunning 350,000 people marched through Manhattan in a funeral procession, a generation of activists didn’t stop at lighting candles for the victims. The years immediately after the Triangle Shirtwaist fire saw a concerted push in New York State that led to 20 new laws around fire safety and worker safety, alongside a new political zeitgeist of sweeping reform. One of the leading post-Triangle Shirtwaist investigators, Frances Perkins, would eventually become Franklin Roosevelt’s secretary of labor and tell historians there was a straight line from the fire to the social reforms of the New Deal — that now fading moment in American history when a belief in “a public good” boosted much of the working class.
When the shocking news broke that 12 people — including nine children — had died Jan. 5 in an early morning fire that raced through a three-story row house in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority and packed with as many as 26 residents, I reacted with deep sorrow but also with anger.
The details that quickly emerged both about the overcrowding and the lack of some basic fire safety measures were certainly jarring. But the reality is that this Fairmount fire that snuffed out the promising young lives of victims like 14-year-old middle school basketball prodigy Destiny McDonald, her 16-year-old science-loving brother Quintien Tate-McDonald with his “absolute sweetness,” their mom and nine others didn’t happen in a vacuum. Rather, it felt like the exclamation point on a year of living dangerously in America’s sixth-largest city.
Shame on Congress — both the solid wall of Republican opposition to anything boosting “the public good” but also the Chamber of Commerce-backed Democrats like Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema who empower them — for allowing a child tax credit to expire after a brief shining moment when monthly benefits of as much as $300 per kid had cut America’s child poverty in half, and showed us what was possible. And shame on the lack of state and federal support that this week is forcing Philadelphia to shut down its pandemic rental assistance program that has helped out 39,000 families, even as COVID-19 cases are peaking.
But also shame on Mayor Jim Kenney and the city’s Democratic leadership for a passive approach that too often denies that Philadelphia is very much a city of overlapping crises — a state of denial that is an impediment to taking the major, accelerated steps that are needed to address them. And shame on a society — me, you, all of us — that again and again prioritizes our own convenience and thus keeps things like affordable housing or supervised injection sites, which have been shown to prevent overdoses and save lives, out of our high-rent neighborhoods.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, in his failed 2020 presidential campaign, cut to the very heart of the problem when he asked his supporters, “Are you willing to fight for that person you don’t even know?” I never got to know Destiny, Quintien or the others who perished in that Fairmount row house, but their deaths are burning me up inside. There is only one way forward from this, to make Jan. 5, 2022, the day Philadelphia said enough is enough.
