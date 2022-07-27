The World Health Organization had a hard time deciding whether to label monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern or not. That’s a rare designation, given to COVID-19 and a handful of other diseases such as swine flu in 2009, polio in 2014 and Ebola (twice). It carries binding legal commitments for member nations to act.

A majority of the WHO’s Emergency Committee, however, was unconvinced that monkeypox qualified. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who came under criticism for being slow to declare COVID-19 a pandemic and too deferential to China, cast the deciding vote. With a rising number of monkeypox cases around the world — some 16,000 have now been reported in 75 countries — the WHO chief clearly wanted to err on the side of caution.

