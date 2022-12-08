Now that the U.S. Senate race in Georgia is over, the 2022 elections have finally ended. It is time to recognize that youth are voting to save our democracy. In the midterm elections in November, youth and women, because of the abortion issue and ongoing worries about the state of our democracy, voted in unprecedented numbers.

My first political experiences came in civil rights demonstrations in 1961 when I was a college student in Texas. I remember the role that I, along with fellow demonstrators, played in the broader youth movements of the 1960s. While their actions are different now, youth are acting once again.

