WASHINGTON, D.C. — The combat operations launched in response to the attacks on 9/11 formally concluded with the departure of the last military plane from Afghanistan on August 31st. In all, some 3 million Americans served at least one deployment in Iraq and Afghanistan, the majority of those served two or more tours.
The War in Afghanistan will leave a legacy far beyond the two decades of war these veterans and their families lived through. As many of these men and women return from the battlefield, they join a fight of a different kind; a fight for hope and independence.
Many military service organizations have stepped up to meet the critical needs of the estimated 1.8 million veterans who have an identified service related disability.
Among them is Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) https://semperfifund.org/, an organization created in the wake of 9/11 that has taken on the challenge of providing ongoing and essential support for more than 27,000 veterans who have suffered debilitating physical and/or mental injuries. Since 2004, The Fund has awarded $255 million dollars in direct financial assistance and program support to these service members and their families in order to restore the highest possible quality of life and independence.
“For us, it is all about developing trust and lifetime relationships with our service members and their families. From the bedside to when they go home and beyond, we are there for them, arm in arm, on their journey to recovery because we want to give them the best quality of life possible and hope,” said Semper Fi & America’s Fund President and Founder, Karen Guenther.
Advances in combat medicine have made war-fighting more survivable than ever, but that still leaves a lifetime of painful recovery for veteran service-members who survived catastrophic injuries. The latest numbers from the Department of Defense indicate that there are some 1,500 service members who have lost a major limb during the course of these wars. Providing them with physical therapy, prosthetics and home modifications to accommodate wheelchairs and other amenities are just some of the critical services that are needed.
The physical injuries are only part of it; the mental toil and damage veterans carry with them is severe and, more than their civilian counterparts, these heroes are facing higher rates of PTSD, depression and suicide. Indeed, calls to mental health crisis lines have skyrocketed in recent weeks as the Afghanistan withdrawal unfolded.
Over a century ago, the conclusion of World War 1 was commemorated with Armistice Day, and World War II, years later, was given two days, V-E Day (Victory in Europe), and V-J Day (Victory over Japan). Veterans of the Global War on Terrorism have no famous concluding day. They’re associated instead with the day on which their conflict began, September 11, even as some of them are now too young to remember it.
For Marine veteran Josh Bleill, who was called to service after 9/11 and seriously injured in Iraq in 2006, his message to others is a simple one. “I never want anyone to specifically remember my name by any means. I just want them to remember that there are millions of men and women just like me that took that oath and put their lives on the line. And, if communities can come together and show their support, together we can change lives.”
Service members and veterans in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
