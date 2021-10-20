Amnesty Is Not Infrastructure: What’s Really in Democrats’
Reconciliation Plan By Congressman Scott Fitzgerald
Is providing blanket amnesty to over 8 million illegal immigrants infrastructure? If you ask
Democrats, the answer is yes.
That’s right, tucked away in socialist Senator Bernie Sanders’ $5.5 trillion spending package is a
provision that would give amnesty to over 8 million illegal immigrants. The Democrats want
Americans to believe this multi-trillion-dollar proposal is a historic investment in our nation’s
infrastructure, but that characterization couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, this
spending behemoth would fund abortions, prop up the Green New Deal, impose trillions in
taxes, and invalidate Wisconsin’s right-to-work laws.
I could go on about the awful proposals included in this spending package, but one provision
rarely talked about is the Democrats’ plan to provide amnesty to over 8 million illegal
immigrants. This proposal couldn’t come at a worse time and it has nothing to do with
infrastructure. The latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) report there
were 208,887 encounters at the southern border in August, this is a 317% increase from last
year and marks the second straight month with over 200,000 apprehensions. Our country is
experiencing the worst border crisis in over 21 years, and Democrats are turning a blind eye to
the needs of our country. Granting amnesty to those already here illegally will only perpetuate
this crisis at the border by incentivizing further illegal immigration.
My Republican colleagues and I made attempts to amend the amnesty proposal during
Committee markups while the legislative text was being finalized, but with no success. I
introduced an amendment that would have prohibited amnesty for sex offenders—a no brainer
proposal to most people. Democrats voted my amendment down though, along with other
Republican attempts to bar amnesty for illegal aliens who are gang members, that have gun
charges, and that have multiple DUI offenses, proving there is no line they are not willing to
cross to grant amnesty to illegal immigrants.
Even the Senate Parliamentarian has told Democrats twice now that their amnesty provision
violates the rules of budget reconciliation—the process Democrats are using to bypass the
filibuster. Democrats had originally tried using their spending bill to bypass normal procedures
and fast-track 8 million green cards to Dreamers, temporary protected status holders,
agricultural workers and other essential workers. The Senate Parliamentarian rejected that plan
though, rightfully pointing out that it was "not appropriate" for the reconciliation budget
process. Democrats then tried making a small administrative change to their provision, but the
Senate Parliamentarian ruled again that their amnesty provision still violated reconciliation
rules. Despite the repeated rejections, Democrats are still desperate to pass mass amnesty.
One thing has been made clear as the $5.5 trillion tax and spend plan makes its way through
Congress, Democrats aren’t interested in working across the aisle, they’re interested in
relentlessly institutionalizing their radical agenda and fundamentally changing the American
way of life. The Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar spending plan is riddled with proposals that are
unrelated to infrastructure and cost the American people. The amnesty provision provides
Americans only a glimpse of this dangerous behavior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.