It’s culture war week in the Legislature. Republican lawmakers are taking up a series of unpopular issues designed to rile up their base, instead of taking on the issues that face our communities.
From “Critical Race Theory” bills, which limit teachers’ ability to teach our real history, to abortion bills, to attempts to maintain the nation’s most egregious gerrymander, Republicans are aggressively avoiding working with Governor Evers and their Democratic colleagues on productive legislation.
This follows last week’s show-stopping performance, where GOP leaders discussed a bill that would make it easier to charge peaceful protestors with crimes and a bill that would provide parents with trigger warnings, lest their child be exposed to any discussion of gender or sexuality.
This legislative showmanship is designed to stir up conflict around so-called wedge issues, and while this behavior is problematic in its own right, it’s what’s not getting done in the Legislature that is most concerning.
In February of this year, Governor Evers introduced a popular budget which would have made historic investments in education, brought broadband to our rural communities, assisted entrepreneurs and small businesses, and so much more. In short, it was an investment in us and in our future.
Many of those provisions were taken out of the budget that was ultimately passed, and we have spent the summer urging Legislative leaders to take action on those popular, impactful issues. We have asked them to put clean water in our taps, to enable children in rural communities to access the internet to do their homework, to make our prescription drugs more affordable, among other items.
It’s clear that Governor Evers and Democrats in the Legislature are ready to get to work. Attorney General Kaul and partners in the Legislature introduced a package of bills to address gun violence in our communities. The Governor and legislative Democrats proposed an extensive investment in farmers and our rural communities, as well as legislation to responsibly repeal an antiquated tax on our small businesses.
Wisconsinites, too, are ready to get to work. We are ready to move forward out of this pandemic by encouraging our friends and family members to get vaccinated and putting in place the requisite public health measures to protect those who cannot yet get the shot. We’re ready to build new businesses, invest in our communities and become the best version of our state.
It’s time for Republicans to drop the performances and political games, curtail the culture war, and get to work for Wisconsin.
Chris Walloch is the executive director at A Better Wisconsin Together.
