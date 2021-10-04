President Biden promised Americans that he would defeat COVID-19 and help our economy move past the pandemic, but his approach has left much to be desired. Up until now, the President’s solution has been to throw trillions of taxpayer dollars at any COVID-related problem he encounters. His newest approach though is the boldest thus far. Of course, I am talking about President Biden’s vaccine mandates that would require large swaths of workers to get vaccinated, submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, or be fired. This decision is hypocritical, burdens already struggling businesses, ignores science, and is downright unamerican.
Take our southern border for example, where illegal migrants are granted more individual liberty than our legal citizens are on COVID-19-related health measures. That’s right, President Biden wants to require American workers and international travelers to provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test, but not illegal immigrants. If the White House truly is concerned about vaccinating our population, why aren’t they requiring the hundreds of thousands of migrants who are pouring into our country from unknown locations to get vaccinated too? Their hypocrisy knows no bounds and the impact reaches beyond the workers who now must choose between their job or getting vaccinated — OSHA’s vaccine mandate will hurt businesses severely too.
Small businesses across the country have been waiting on President Biden’s promise to help America “Bounce Back,” but at this rate he’s created just as many problems as the pandemic itself did. First, his Administration made businesses compete with the increased federal unemployment bonus — after these same businesses already were fighting to stay afloat from lengthy shutdowns — now he wants businesses to compete for an even smaller pool of eligible workers through this vaccine mandate.
Not to mention, this OSHA mandate is arbitrary and completely blind to the nuances of each individual workplace across our country and industry to industry. Whether your workforce operates inside or outside, all will be treated the same with this one-size-fits-all solution President Biden has decided to slap workers and businesses with. Businesses who fail to comply with the new OSHA mandate will be charged thousands of dollars for each violation. Where is the logic?
There doesn’t seem to be enough of it in this White House.
We have a country that is ready to move forward — I know we are here in Wisconsin — that is at odds with a President and his Administration who continue to move the goalposts.
First, they said we need to flatten the curve. Then they said we need to stop the spread. Then they said to get vaccinated, and you can take your mask off. Then they said you must wear a mask regardless of whether you were vaccinated. Now it’s vaccine mandates in the workplace or get fired. What’s next?
At the end of the day, these rules and moving goalposts apply to you, not President Biden and his liberal friends. Look no further than the annual charity Congressional Baseball Game last week where Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden enjoyed themselves, without their masks, amidst a crowd of thousands of spectators. Rules for thee, not for me. This White House is setting a new precedent for Big Government overreach and that should trouble every American.
