Right before Thanksgiving, leaders from our communities asked you to help change the trajectory of COVID-19 in our community. We were experiencing alarming numbers of new infections each day with severe illness that pushed our hospitals beyond their limits. Our communities reached a critically high burden and we needed each of you to help us stop the spread of the virus.
We can now report a significant decrease in daily new infections over the past several weeks. We would like to express our appreciation to each one of you for doing your part to help slow the spread of the virus in Jefferson County, and must ask you once more to stay steadfast in your commitment to the public health practices that will keep our community safe.
Over the past month, we have seen a notable decrease in viral activity. Where we once confirmed as many as 100 new cases in a single day, we now find closer to 50 per day. Our hospitals are no longer at peak COVID patient capacity; however, they continue to care for many severely ill COVID-19 patients and are still experiencing patient deaths.
The decrease in new infections may also be caused by lower testing. It is vital that we do not assume that the trajectory will continue downward without our continued commitment to proven public health strategies that will stop the spread of the virus. With our actions in the days and weeks just ahead, we can greatly impact the months to come.
Over the past weeks, your behaviors brought our communities closer by slowing the spread of the virus and reducing new infections. From physical distancing and masking up, to Thanksgiving meals with fewer folks around the table — your sacrifices this year have helped make a difference.
The burden of daily new cases has eased just enough for us to conduct in-depth contact tracing, disease and outbreak investigation, and focus on vaccination plans to help end the pandemic that has claimed much of our lives this year.
As it becomes available, vaccine is being prioritized for those who need it most, like front-line healthcare workers and those who are most vulnerable, and it will take several months for enough of us to receive the vaccination to effectively stop the pandemic.
Our mission and responsibility of providing for the needs of our communities remains the same, and the safety and well-being of all our citizens is our highest priority. We appreciate the importance of enjoying the holiday season and recognize that celebrations will continue, even if differently.
All we ask is that you, family, and friends remain safe and vigilant in your behaviors so that we can more quickly return to normalcy. Enjoy the outdoors and the many winter activities we love to experience each year — but do so safely.
Please wear your face coverings and maintain physical distance when with non-household members, and wash your hands often. Avoid gatherings completely, and going out at all if you are ill or recently had symptoms of COVID-19.
If you have been exposed, or have to reason to think you may be infected, please get tested. Only when we stay committed to these strategies will we see cases continue to decrease and ease the burden on our community. We have resumed free and regular testing at the Jefferson Fair Park, and details are available on our dashboard.
We now have the end of this pandemic in sight. Until that time, we can all play an important part in protecting each other. We ask that you continue to help stop the spread and encourage others to do the same. Enjoy the holidays safely by taking advantage of the many ways to connect with family and friends, and please continue to stand resilient with our local communities to help end this global crisis and work together towards recovery.
Jefferson County Health Department
Jefferson
