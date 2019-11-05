Time to shape up
Editor, Daily Union: I have to say, I am very concerned about the future of the country.
All you need to do is watch a little daytime television to understand how much we have declined as a country. Maury Povich, Jerry Springer and others come on with the lowest of the low, talking all about how low they are.
I remember one man a couple years ago who had six kids by five different women. We see mothers talking about how crappy their kids are, and kids talking about how crappy their parents are, or their siblings are. They are willing to talk about it so they can get on national television.
We have judge shows doing the same thing. All of these programs are sponsored by lawyers urging you to sue somebody, and bragging about how much money they can get you.
The airways bring us televangelists spewing bigotry and hate, all in the name of their God. They not only want you to buy into their message, but they want you to send them all kinds of money so they can live a life of luxury ... oh, and buy aircraft so they can spew their message around the world.
We have a president who carries on like a spoiled third-grader, engaging in name calling, and pouting when he doesn't get his way. He lies so much that people who track such things cannot keep up. What is so sad is that he knows what his base wants and he echoes their desires, and they fall for it. Sadly he is encouraging so much hate in this country, that people are doing things like throwing battery acid in other faces, just because the other person is an immigrant.
What bothers me most is when I see otherwise intelligent people, willing to defend this national disgrace, all in the name of their political philosophy. It is long past time for this country to shape up, and be the outstanding people we keep telling ourselves we are. — Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson.
