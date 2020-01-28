Unless you’re a baby boomer, you probably don’t remember a time when Fort Atkinson’s northwest entryway consisted solely of rolling cornfields and cow-dotted pastures. Four-plus decades ago, there was no high school, no grocery store, no thrift shop and no health clinic on Madison Avenue’s westernmost end. There was a tavern, but the closest thing resembling a fast-food eatery was the Dog and Suds ... and it had sat vacant for a while.
Motorists arriving via U.S. Highway 12 back then would pass fields, barns and silos right up to the city limits. And the last ones before reaching the vocational college were those of Crescent Beauty Farm.
Allen and Doris Hetts’ farm was known worldwide for its outstanding Holstein herd. The Hettses were among the founders of World Dairy Expo in 1967, helped bring the National Dairy Shrine to Fort Atkinson, and left a huge legacy on the dairy industry, locally, statewide and internationally. But the world started changing as the next generation stepped forward. The mid-1980s brought increasing production costs and decreasing milk prices that continued well into the 1990s, squeezing out small and moderate-size farms in favor of much larger ones.
As one door closed, another opened. Prompted by their mother’s vision that the land she loved should contribute toward helping grow the community she loved, Randy Connery, Rhonda Shore, Renee Beilke and Rodney Hetts formed CBF Investment Company LLC in 1995, opening up much-needed property for development in a city boxed in by history, lowlands and expansion woes.
First came what many of us still today call the “new” high school, followed by three retail malls, a health services building and two hotels. ... altogether providing an economic investment of more than $10 million.
Last week, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the CBF Investment partners with its 2019 Economic Contribution Award. The prestigious honor goes to those who have contributed to, and promoted the objectives of, the chamber in the areas of job growth and retention, capital investment, facility expansion, community involvement and/or innovation.
No doubt CBF has done all of that. While appreciating the kudos, though, the four siblings say that their success actually is due to the businesses locating in their spaces: Fort HealthCare, Goodwill Industries, Pizza Hut, Subway, Cricket Wireless, Advanced Pain Management, Edward Jones and Sherwin Williams, along with the Holiday Inn Express, built in 2000, and the Country Inn & Suites, constructed eight years later.
What is particularly nice is that the former Crescent Beauty Farm site has drawn diverse “residents,” attracting health-care, retail, restaurants, and education tenants, who in turn are addressing the community’s needs and investing in the local economy. Not only do the two hotels provide a place for guests to stay and some 60 jobs, but they also contribute to the local room tax, which then is used to promote Fort Atkinson’s tourism efforts.
Upon receiving the award, Rodney Hetts thanked the chamber on behalf of the family. “The complexion of the west side of Fort Atkinson has changed over the years, rest assured,” he said. “The last 25 years were very interesting.”
Interesting and likely very educational, as well. But to the community, they also were exciting as we watched Fort Atkinson grow in a thoughtful manner with our wants, needs and, most importantly, best interests in mind.
That’s what’s great about home-grown developers. And that’s why we’re pleased to join the chamber in thanking CBF for its quarter-century of economic contributions.
