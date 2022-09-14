Maxwell Frost survived a shooting once.

It was 2016 and Frost, then 19, was attending an outdoor Halloween event in downtown Orlando when two men beside him began shooting at each other, sending hundreds scrambling. He escaped unharmed, but the incident became one of many moments that motivated Frost’s activism against gun violence — and now a run for public office. Frost is the first member of Generation Z to win a primary election for Congress in the U.S., giving young people across America fresh optimism about the fate of the country.

Load comments