Breastfeeding moms face an array of challenges, even today. And for Black women, breastfeeding can be even tougher.

Historic implicit biases about Black women not being interested in breastfeeding can mean that Black mothers don’t get enough lactation help after giving birth. Forty-five percent of Baby-Friendly hospitals are concentrated in cities in which Black people make up 3 percent or less of the population, the ACLU reported in 2019. Hospitals in communities with an above-average Black population are less likely to promote nursing than hospitals in other neighborhoods, the civil liberties group says.

