We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States.
George Washington once said, “The Constitution is the guide which I never will abandon.” Yet many Americans today can hardly recite more than the first few words, and even fewer truly understand the liberties the document, signed on Sept. 17, 1787, it affords them.
That is why, at the urging of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Congress approved legislation proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law in 1956.
The idea of this observance is to help citizens better appreciate one of the most important documents on which our nation was founded. However, an article in the DAR publication “The National Review” warns that America “is as much endangered today by the indifference of millions of people, inheritors of the traditions and opportunities of this greatest of all nations, to their own duties and responsibilities, as it is by the activities of the open and secrete enemies of American institutions.”
How so? Well, only half of eligible citizens generally take the time and trouble to vote and many of those who do consider their duty to country discharged once they’ve left the ballot box. At the same time, elements antagonistic to American institutions are not so indifferent or idle: They ceaselessly work toward arousing discontent, trying to undermine the faith of the people in their country.
It is human nature, however, to take inheritance for granted. Not unlike the child fed with a silver spoon, Americans often go about their daily lives assuming entitlement without having to work for it. Freedom has always been there; it always will be … won’t it?
Not necessarily. Washington expressed his hope that the United States of America would not “follow the course of nations.” He meant that, to avoid a government’s rise and fall, we must stay vigilant in protecting the ideals and traditions founded by our forefathers 243 years ago. In other words, we cannot simply assume even the most bountiful inheritance will last forever.
With that in mind, we would like to share insights in The National Republic that Fort Atkinson’s Eli Pierce Chapter of the DAR provided us a few years ago. Titled “What the Constitution Means to You,” we think it offers a layperson’s understanding of this oh-so-important document:
The Constitution establishes for you a stable and responsible government.
It makes you a citizen of the United States, if native born.
It gives you citizenship, if foreign born, on complying with liberal naturalization laws.
It allows you a voice in the government through the officials whom you help to elect.
It guarantees you life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It defends your rights even against the government itself.
It makes you equal with all people before the law.
It confirms your religious freedom and liberty of conscience.
It accords you free, lawful speech.
It guarantees you together with all people the right of peaceable assembly.
It permits you to petition the government to right your wrongs.
It guards your property rights.
It prohibits the government from taking your property without due process of law.
It lets you hold office in the government of the nation for which you are qualified.
It enables you to become a citizen of any state.
It prevents you from being held to answer to a complaint unless you have been lawfully accused.
It insures your right of trial by a jury of your peers.
It grants you the right to habeas corpus … in other words, the right to know why you are being held prisoner.
It assures you a speedy trial.
It prevents your being tried for the same crime if once acquitted.
It permits you to have a trial in the state and district in which you may be charged with an offense against the laws.
It lends you the power of government to compel witnesses to appear on your behalf.
It relieves you from compulsion to testify against yourself.
It forbids excessive bail.
It forbids excessive fines or cruel punishment.
It protects you from slavery in any form.
It keeps any state from depriving you of your constitutional rights.
It sanctions your bearing arms for the protection of you life and home.
It secures your home from search except by lawful warrant.
It guarantees you that the legal obligation of contracts shall not be impaired.
And, finally, it permits you to participate in amendment of the Constitution from time to time.
Now that said, institutions do not preserve themselves, and having the Constitution in place does not make government perfect. What it does do, however, is ensure that we, as citizens, may become involved — without fear of retribution — to help make it more so.
This week, please take a few minutes to read the Constitution to your family and talk about what it means in their lives. Then every other day of the year, appreciate this priceless inheritance.
For, as President Calvin Coolidge once observed, “To live under the American Constitution is the greatest political privilege that was every accorded to the human race.”
