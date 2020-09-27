Country ahead of party
Editor, Daily Union: This is an appeal to Conservatives/Republicans to join us in supporting Joe Biden for president.
I am not going to pretend that he is all that philosophically compatible with you, but I do think this is probably the most unique election of my lifetime. If there ever was an election where voters are called upon to put country ahead of party, this is it.
What is at stake this year is the condition of the presidency itself. For 3 1/2 years, the office has been held by someone who behaves in a way that if our 8-year-old children did it, we would correct them. His immature tweets, full of childish name calling; his pathological lying; and his pouting like a little boy when he doesn't get his way.
I have worked with international students for almost 30 years, and I can tell you that respect for the United States is probably at an all-time low around the world. Many Trump supporters claimed they were supporting him because "He says what he thinks." Then they spent the last 3 1/2 years saying either "He didn't mean that," or "fake news, he didn't really say that."
As in every campaign, people are attempting to denigrate Joe Biden, which is unfortunate. Joe Biden is known as a really good and decent guy, which is why more than 30 former Republican members of Congress are supporting him. Please join them in putting country ahead of party. — Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson.
