Our jaw dropped when Jefferson County Supervisor Greg David recently called the coronavirus pandemic a “hoax” and a “scare.” Our chin then bumped the floor upon reading his reasons for that belief.
The District 3 representative from Watertown had shared his views while the board was considering an ordinance that would have solidified the powers of the county health officer. Some 561 citizens attended the July meeting at the Fair Park Activity Center, the majority of them unmasked and exercising no social distancing.
The proposed ordinance read, in part, “The Jefferson County health officer shall promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases.” But the section that angered people was that which stated: “The county health officer may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, places of employment, public buildings, private property and other places, when deemed necessary, to control outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics.”
Opponents were enraged by the proposal, which they called unconstitutional and an invasion of privacy, not to mention the penalties for obstructing compliance: 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $500. What they did not understand was that this already has been on the books for 115 years as Wisconsin State Statute 252, and the county simply wanted to codify it into a county ordinance.
Another thing they did not understand — and this is key — is that the county board was adding an appeals process to the Board of Health, a “local failsafe mechanism,” to provide oversight by an appointed and elected board, “as is customary among all our county committees,” according to county board Chair Steve Nass.
In the end, supervisors unanimously voted to remove the ordinance from action, making it unenforceable locally. However, it remains state law.
No doubt most of the confusion stemmed from a lack of understanding about the proposed ordinance and disinformation spread on social media sites and by conspiracy theorists. And unfortunately, it appears that Supervisor David has been among them.
This week, David posted a lengthy explanation of his stance online. He said he believes the county “should end lockdown, facemask and social-distancing measures, and resist adopting these measures in the future also.
“I changed my belief in the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to oppose any further mitigation measures that would curtail freedom, commerce or reaching herd immunity,” David stated. “I reject the narrative put forth by the mainstream media and our government that this is a once-in-a-century pandemic and that the only solutions to the crisis are lockdowns, facemasks, social distancing and vaccines. I believe ending these non-helpful measures is in the best interest of our county and my constituents ...”
He then included numerous links to videos and reports from websites he considers to be sources of honest information. Among the contentions: that there haven’t been enough deaths to consider COVID-19 the “pandemic of the century,” the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment, and that those who have had a cold in the past five years likely already have immunity from the coronavirus.
We disagree with Supervisor David that these are reliable sources. He mostly frequently cites “The HighWire with host Del Bigtree,” head of an anti-vaccination group with no medical training who has propagated baseless conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus and has urged his audience to ignore the advice of health authorities, to not wear a mask, to refuse the vaccine when it would be developed and to actually make efforts to infect themselves with the virus to promote herd immunity.
Uh, yeah. Consider that, as of Thursday, Wisconsin had tested more than 1 million residents, recording 57,779 positive cases of coronavirus and 978 deaths. Comparatively, the death toll potentially would have been 69,282 — think the entire City of Eau Claire — had we left it up to herd immunity.
We have neither the space, time nor inclination to respond to Supervisor David’s points one by one. We do agree with him that the pandemic has been devastating to many lives and all sectors of the economy. We don’t dispute that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and there is a lot fear and uncertainty out there. We fully support the freedoms we enjoy from the Bill of Rights. And we even agree with him that there are some in “the mainstream media” — we can think of a news network or two — that show bias.
However, practicing caveman medicine and sticking our heads in the sand are not the ways to weather this pandemic. Supervisor David has a right to his views, as misguided as they might be. But, ignoring science and the health experts does a huge and potentially deadly disservice to his District 3 constituents, and Jefferson County as a whole.
